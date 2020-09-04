Political Tsunami turns Jamaica green with massive JLP victory

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 4th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com)– Though many pollsters had predicted a possible victory for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, no one expected that the defeat of the People’s National Party, PNP, would have been so devastating.

Jamaicans went to bed on Thursday night, 3rd September, 2020, already knowing that the ruling JLP, led by 48 year old, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was on its way back to Gordon House, the seat of the parliament, for a second consecutive term.

With a crushing 49-14 victory, (based on preliminary results), over PNP, Holness aptly said, it was the Jamaican people who were the real victors.

The PNP lost many of its longstanding strongholds, especially in the Westmoreland district and the Parish of St. Thomas. Looking at the electoral map, Jamaica turned green on Thursday night.

Countless PNP former long serving parliamentarians were rejected by the Jamaican people, with some constituents claiming that after decades of loyal support, they still can’t truly account for any real benefits delivered to them by the PNP, in and out of office.

Even the PNP’s Vice President, Phillip Paulwell, who spoke in the absence of party president, Dr. Peter Phillips, admitted that it was a “shocking” defeat, and that the focus must now turn to a program of rebuilding.

Prime Minister Holness has assured his countrymen that with this massive mandate, his administration will take a responsible approach to the management of the power given to them by the voters.

He committed not to take the voters and their confidence for granted and will not permit the appearance of political arrogance. Corruption too, was another major issue that the PM promised will be confronted as a priority action.

The JLP had invested heavily in its female candidates and a more youthful team, mixed with older and experienced candidates, and this paid dividends for the party, giving it its first consecutive victory and immediate return to power, since 1967, when it won 33 of 53 seats.

There will be 15 new Members heading to Gordon House.

Many have also described the victory on Thursday, as quite similar to the one secured in 1980 when JLP soundly defeated Michael Manley’s PNP, at the time. The JLP won 51 of the 60 seats then.

PNP leader, Dr. Phillips on election day had indicated that if they lost, he would resign, first as party leader then as Member of Parliament, to make way for someone new to take the reigns of the party.

Despite the fact that by 9:45 on Thursday night, it was clear that JLP had already won 49 seats, Phillips had not publicly conceded, and up to early Friday had still not done so, though he is reported to have called Holness to offer congratulations.

At no time after the elections on Thursday, did Phillips appear to address his party supporters or the nation, and it was left up to Vice President Phillip Paulwell to face the cameras.

One of the main reasons being offered for the defeat of the PNP, was their dis-unity heading into the polls and after a tough and acrimonious in-party leadership battle late last year, when Dr. Phillips defeated Peter Bunting for the top post.

While Phillips managed to hold on to his seat, by a much smaller margin than past elections, Bunting lost his seat to newcomer Rhoda Moy Crawford, making it more difficult for him to succeed Dr. Phillips when he steps down.

For now, the PNP is urging the the Holness government to work with them to tackle the growing problem of crime.

Main photo: (L-R) Prime Minister Andrew Holness, PNP leader Dr. Peter Phillips