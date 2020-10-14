Popcaan hot on Billboard

By Jamaica Observer,

For the first time in five years, Popcaan has entered an urban chart in the United States. Twist And Turn, a track from his album Fixtape, debuts at number 38 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs Chart.

The song features Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Popcaan’s last entry on an American mainstream chart was in 2015 with I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times) which was credited to him, Jamie XX featuring Young Thug. That song peaked at number 35 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

On the Official UK Singles Chart, Come Over by singer Jorja Smith featuring Popcaan enters at number 35.

Popcaan now has seven entries on the UK pop chart. This is his highest charting single in the United Kingdom since Kisses For Breakfast with Melissa Steel peaked at number 10 in 2014.

The self-proclaimed Unruly Boss previously charted in the United Kingdom with I’m in Control (with AlunaGeorge) which got to number 39 in 2016; Should’ve Been Me by Naughty Boy featuring Kyla and Popcaan (number 61 in 2016); Saturnz Barz by Gorillaz featuring Popcaan (number 87 in 2017); 2 Cups featuring Lizzy/Tory Lanez/Fredro (number 55 in 2019); and Twist and Turn (with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR) which rose to number 69 in August.

The last Jamaican to chart higher than Popcaan was Koffee. Her collaboration, Repeat, with British singer/rapper J Hus, went number 21 in February.

Over to the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, where Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers crowns its 40th week at number one. It falls from number seven to 13 on Billboard’s Catalog Albums Chart, while re-entering the Vinyl Albums Chart at 13.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at number two on the Reggae Albums Chart, while Dutty Classics by Sean Paul retains the number three spot.

After 58 weeks, World on Fire by Stick Figure is still strong, zipping from number six to four, while The Best of Johnny Nash enters the chart for the first time at number six.

Following his death on October 6, there has been renewed interest in Nash’s music. The Best of Johnny Nash was first released in 1991. It has 12 tracks including the Ernie Smith-penned, Ken Khouri-produced Tears on My Pillow, which topped the British charts in 1975. Other songs on the compilation are Hold Me Tight, I Can See Clearly Now and the Bob Marley-written Stir it Up and Guava Jelly.

Fixtape by Popcaan slides to number seven, while Higher Place by Skip Marley tumbles to number 10.

Over to the sales-driven US Reggae Albums Chart, Vybz Kartel is number one with Of Dons And Divas, which was released on June 26. Of Dons And Divas sold an additional 368 copies, for a tally of 1,658.

More Family Time by Ziggy Marley rises to number two with 234 copies while World on Fire by Stick Figure shoots from number eight to three with another 161 copies sold for a total of 26,071 copies.

Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals is down to number four, while Look for The Good by Jason Mraz is steady at number five.

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton inches up to number six, Live at the Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers slips to number seven, and Higher Place by Skip Marley is number eight.

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector’s Edition, is down three places to number nine while Coastin by Iration is number 10.

Sizzla debuts at number 14 with Million Times.

Main photo: Popcaan