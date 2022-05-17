Post-Cabinet briefing for May 16, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, May 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet received updates from Ministers regarding their new portfolio assignments.

The Chairman along with another board member of SKELEC presented to the Cabinet on the difficult financial situation of the Corporation. The Corporation is now seeking a subvention from Government for its operations. The Financial Secretary and the Deputy Financial Secretary were also present to advise the Cabinet on these and other fiscal matters.

The Cabinet also considered submissions with far-reaching implications for the development of the Federation. A national child protection protocol was approved which will guide inter-disciplinary responses to child abuse, facilitate the standardization of practices and provide a step-by-step process for the management of cases by employees and key agencies.

The Cabinet also considered pricing mechanisms for tracts of land designated for social and sporting facilities and other areas where buildings would be constructed for humanitarian or cultural purposes.

The Cabinet approved funding for additional staff within the Ministry of Health to improve the healthcare needs within the Federation.

The Cabinet considered proposals for housing solutions as part of its policy of empowering people and supporting the vulnerable in enhancing the quality of their lives.

The Cabinet remains committed to delivering the best quality of life for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Featured Image – Prime Minister and Chariman of the Cabinet , Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris