Post Cabinet briefing for Monday, 10th October, 2022

Government of St. Kitts & Nevis

Under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, October 10, 2022, to discuss significant matters of national interest and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of the people.

The following are the decisions taken:

The Cabinet of Ministers received a presentation from the Director of Policy Planning & Projects in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Ms. Azilla Clarke, on the status of the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and has approved the recommendations for the reformation and restructuring of the programme to improve its efficiency for the betterment of the people. Going forward, the PAP will be managed by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. The Cabinet’s approved reformation of the PAP is in keeping with the pledge to improve the management of the programme to ensure that persons receive the adequate assistance they need. More information will be forthcoming in the upcoming months.

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the Private Home Option of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to November 30th 2023. This option allows realtors to sell private homes under the CBI.

Finally, the re-establishment of The Water Board has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. The Water Board has not been in operation for several years.

Under the Watercourses and Waterworks Act, Section 8 (1), “The Board shall control, manage, maintain, and supervise all watercourses and waterworks in the distribution area and shall provide (so far as is practicable) an adequate water supply for the consumers therein.”

The decision to reestablish The Water Board is in accordance with your Government’s strong commitment to fully address and rectify the ongoing water supply issues our citizens and residents on Saint Kitts have been facing.