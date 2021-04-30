Post-Cabinet Briefing for Monday, April 26, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

The National COVID-19 Task Force gave its weekly briefing to the Cabinet where the usual update on statistics with respect to infections, recoveries, and deaths locally, regionally, and internationally was given. The Chief Medical Officer presented to the Cabinet technical advice and recommendations as to how the Federation could relax COVID-19 protocols safely. The Task Force is in the process of conducting a number of audits of establishments that provide quarantine and vacation in place services, in an effort to ensure public health and safety. The Director of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) brought the Cabinet up to date on the plans for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the preparedness which is already in place to protect the citizens of the Federation for a hurricane season predicted to have above-average activity.

Cabinet approved a number of submissions that would spur economic activity within the Federation.

The Minister of Sport brought the Cabinet up to date on plans to host international cricket sporting events at Warner Park during this Summer, namely, the Caribbean Premier League and West Indies One Day Internationals, as well as sponsorships that would minimize government expenditure.

https://youtu.be/207mkCTT76E