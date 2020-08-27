Post- Cabinet briefing for Monday, August 24, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2020 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

The Cabinet was debriefed on the passage of Tropical Storm Laura which left minimum damage on the Federation with the exception of traffic disruption in the Old Road Bay area due to rockfall and flooding.

The Cabinet discussed in depth the protocols and costs for the reopening of schools and the priority areas to be focused on in that regard.

Most of the submissions dealt with by the Cabinet had to do with social interventions and national security matters. Cabinet was favored with a presentation from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and the National Security Adviser, who highlighted the work being done in those two areas.

The Cabinet also dealt with the issue of the distressed cruise ship, the Aida Luna, and agreed that following international maritime regulation, the ship had to be permitted to enter the country’s territorial waters. Cabinet considered the long-term relationship between the cruise industry and the Federation. At the same time, Cabinet also considered the health imperatives of the Federation and the strict following of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Cabinet considered and approved the recommendations of the National Awards Committee for National Honours on the occasion of the Federation’s 37th Anniversary of Independence. A total of 15 persons were awarded.

Main photo: Coat of Arms of St. Kitts and Nevis