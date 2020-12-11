Post-Cabinet briefing for Monday, December 07, 2020

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 11, 2020 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, December 07, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

Cabinet received the usual update from the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC). The Director of the NEOC reported on the statistics regarding the movement in and out of the Federation this week. He also informed the Cabinet that having satisfied and agreed to all the protocols, the Rhapsody of the Seas arrived in the Federation on Sunday 6th December 2020, with 78 crew members for safe harbour. Questions were asked and answered about mass gatherings and the limit on numbers to be permitted at social events. The team also reported on other facilities that would be available for quarantine as well as receiving guests. The Task Force was meeting with entertainers to work out some strategies for entertainment during the holiday season.

The Commissioner of Police updated the Cabinet on statistics relating to crime and the Cabinet was pleased with the downward trend.

Cabinet approved submissions that would redound to the development of the country.

Main Photo: CHAIRMAN OF CABINET, PRIME MINISTER DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS