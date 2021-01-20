Post- Cabinet Briefing For Monday, January 18, 2021

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 20, 2021 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

Cabinet agreed to a National Day of Prayer slated for Thursday, January 28, 2021. It will be a Service of Thanksgiving for God’s providence and goodness over the past year, and for guidance and protection in the year ahead. The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs is organizing the event and more information will be forthcoming in the days ahead.

The National COVID-19 Task Force gave its weekly briefing to the Cabinet where the usual update on statistics locally, regionally, and internationally was given, along with new scientific information with respect to the pandemic. The Cabinet was advised that two other laboratories in the Federation have come on board to carry out the RT-PCR test for COVID-19. This will greatly facilitate testing capacity vis-a-vis demand for testing. The Task Force answered questions in relation to the choice of the labs, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the readiness of the Federation to receive and administer the vaccines. The Health Emergency Operations Center is fully energized and will be rolling out a public education blitz to inform citizens and residents on all they need to know with respect to the vaccine and protection from COVID-19. The Commissioner of Police gave a report to the Cabinet on the national crime statistics and also shared concerns about indiscriminate marijuana use in society.

Cabinet also approved submissions which were before the body.

Main Photo: TEAM UNITY CABINET LEAD BY PRIME MINISTER DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS