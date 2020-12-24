Postal Services In St. Kitts To Be Digitized In 2021, Says Deputy Prime Minister Richards

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 23, 2020 (SKNIS): Postal Services play a vital role in connecting people, businesses, and governments globally. As such, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, et al., the Honourable Shawn Richards, said that the postal system in St. Kitts will be digitized in 2021 to improve services.

“We are looking at the digitization of the Postal Services for customers utilizing the services offered by the various post offices throughout St. Kitts,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards on Tuesday’s (December 22) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV. “We intend to digitize it to the extent that persons are able to get receipts digitally and basically, all operations of the post offices will be done digitally.”

Minister Richards said that currently almost every service offered at the post offices is done manually. However, in 2021, the aim is to work to ensure that the ease of doing business is facilitated.

“During the course of 2021, we hope to change,” he said. “We have already identified a software developer right here within the region that we will be commissioning at the post offices around St. Kitts.

Equally important, Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that cluster boxes will be offered to several houses through communities in St. Kitts and Nevis. The decision was reached because postmen accessing homes within communities encounter difficulties in doing so, be it because of dogs or where the houses are built.

“That will make the service far more efficient, not only for the customers of the post office but also for the hardworking staff of the post office,” he said. “We also intend to evaluate the services by the General Post Office to see how we can improve the services offered.”

There are six post offices across St. Kitts. These are located in Sandy Point, Old Road, Dieppe Bay, Tabernacle, and Cayon. The General Post Office is located in Basseterre.

The mission statement of the Postal Service is “We are committed to the provision of consistently high quality of affordable postal products and services to satisfy the varied requirements of our valued customers in an efficient and professional manner.”

Main Photo: HON. SHAWN RICHARDS