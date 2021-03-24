Preservation of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve is a special topic on “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 24

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2021 (SKNIS): The National Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Project will be the subject of discussion on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

To facilitate the discussion, the panel will consist of Mrs. Telca Wallace, Project Coordinator for the MAB Project; Mr. Austin Farier, Senior Physical Planning Officer; and Ms. Dorothy Warner, Secretary-General of St. Kitts & Nevis National Commission for UNESCO.

The discussion will focus on the preservation of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve; the benefits of preserving the biosphere reserve, and the education campaign to get the buy-in from the public, among other related issues.

Photo – L-R: Mr. Austin Farier, Mrs. Telca Wallace, Ms. Dorothy Warner