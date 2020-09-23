President of Dominica congratulates St. Kitts

By SKNIS,

President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Charles A. Savarin, via a letter addressed to the Federation’s Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, extended best wishes and congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on attaining 37 years of Independence on Saturday, September 19, 2020



President Savarin wrote:



“This is a time to celebrate the lasting friendship and cooperation which exist between our two countries as we battle this deadly COVID-19 together. Dominica looks forward to strengthening and reaffirming existing cooperation ties and commitments in our bilateral relations, as well as our commitment to the organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the United Nations, the Organizations of American States and other regional and international organizations to which we both belong.”



The president congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis on its successful efforts in combatting the virus thus far and encouraged all to be alert.



“As we stand in solidarity to battle against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic together, it is heartening that to date all of the seventeen (17) positive cases recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis have fully recovered and there were no COVID-19 related deaths. Nevertheless, we must be vigilant in our quest to fighting the virus. Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health, for continued success in combatting COVID-19, and for the prosperity of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



St. Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica established diplomatic relations in 1983.

Main photo: President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Charles A. Savarin