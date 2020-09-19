President of the Republic of South Africa has congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis for celebrating 37 years of independence.

By SKNIS,

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa has congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis for celebrating 37 years of independence.



In a letter to the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, the president wrote “On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis on 19th September 2020, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis our warm greetings and sincere congratulations.”



He added “I take this opportunity to express the wish for Your Excellency’s good health, and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent relations and bond of friendship that exist between our countries.”

Main photo: PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA, MR. MATAMELA CYRIL RAMAPHOSA