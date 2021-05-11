Prime Minister Harris officially opens St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Recruit Training Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris officially opened St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services basic recruit training programme on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Basseterre Fire Station in Newtown.



Prime Minister Harris during his presentation took the time out to recognise and commend the officers and new recruits of the Fire and Rescue Services.



He said, “I hope that among those who are now being inducted through training in the Fire and Rescue Services, that they also hold your dream.”



“Under this batch of persons undergoing training should emerge a fire officer with the desired quality and attributes to be able to take the Fire and Rescue Services Department to the next level of its professional development and for it to continue to play an outstanding role as an agency of law enforcement and in particular an agency in service to nation-building,” said Prime Minister Harris.



“I want each of you to want to advance by your hard work, discipline, commitment and love for the job and it has to start early although it can come at any moment in time,” he added.



The prime minister said that at the end of the training, and throughout their stint as fire officers, they must think consciously about whether this is the job to which they will make the commitment to serve their country.



He stated that the nation will require people who are committed to their duty to take leadership and to take positions of service.



“So, I welcome all of you to the Fire and Rescue Services Department to say that there is a role for you, and I agree with the permanent secretary that through your own work, through the leadership engaging the public with regard to the functions of the fire and rescue services, the general public can have a better view of what you do.”



The training period for St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Recruits is six weeks and is slated to end in June of 2021.