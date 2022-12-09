Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in a letter congratulated the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Leader of the Dominica Labour Party, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit on his recent victory at the polls on Wednesday 6th December 2022.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew commended Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on their “landslide victory at the polls, winning nineteen (19) of the twenty-one (21) seats in the Commonwealth of Dominica’s recent election”.

In his letter Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew praised Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit on his success over the years. He stated-

“You have made your mark not only nationally, but regionally and internationally for your hands-on leadership abilities. During your chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) you made your mark during periods when the region and the world were faced with economic challenges and helped our region to overcome with confidence. Your dedicated leadership has been lauded for making significant contributions toward bridging the gap between the predominantly English-speaking Caribbean region and the predominantly Spanish-speaking Latin American region.”

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew also complimented the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the impact he has made on the people of Dominica.

“The people of Dominica have spoken resoundingly through their votes, demonstrating their confidence in you as a leader. Your repeated success at the polls is an indication of the trust and faith the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have in you and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and their willingness to embrace your innovative thinking and future plans for the country.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis further reiterated his well wishes to the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit and the people of Dominica wishing them greater success and prosperity in the coming years.

(Press Secretary, Government SKN)