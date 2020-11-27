Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk is on tomorrow Saturday November 28

By Peter Ngunjiri,

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 27, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Health conscious walk enthusiasts are back on the road tomorrow Saturday November 28 for the latest edition of Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk which starts at 5:30 am from the bus stop in Bellevue Village.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who has all along taken seriously the fight against the scourge of NCDs among the public through practical ways, is sending out a special invitation to the regular walk participants and their friends to join him tomorrow for the walk.

The walk which traditionally takes the participants along the Island Main Road from the bus stop in Bellevue through the various picturesque Constituency #7 villages, Tabernacle, Mansion, Christchurch, Bourryeau, Lodge, Lodge Project, and ends at Ottley’s hardcourts has been attracting new participants each month.

Prime Minister Harris, who also has lead responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS issues in the CARICOM’s quasi-cabinet, has noted that the walk is an effective tool in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and that he is encouraged by the regular, and high turnout for the monthly health walks that he organises.

The now hugely popular Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk that is currently being held under the umbrella of SKN Moves, was initiated in April 2007 by the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. It was then known as the Dr Harris Constituency Number Seven Health Walk.

“The idea of the health walk came about because most of the constituents wanted to see more of their representative while he at the same time, being a man of the people needed to have a first-hand opportunity to personally know everyone in the constituency,” noted Mr William Phillip, who has been taking part in the health walks all these years.

According to Mr Phillip, health walk has taken a whole new meaning as today it is no longer an event for the people of Constituency Number Seven taking into consideration the fact that the initiator of the health walk is the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and is also CARICOM’s lead spokesperson on human resources, health and HIV matters.

“Dr Harris has been taking the matter of healthy lifestyles seriously ever since the idea of the health walk was actualised over thirteen years ago, and today although he is still our Area Parliamentary Representative, he is the Prime Minister of all and he wants his message to go out to all,” noted Mr Phillip. “Put on your sneakers and join us tomorrow for this great walk.”

Main Photo: Mr William Phillip, taking part in the Health Walk held on July 1, 2017, seen wearing a T shirt that was used during health walks held in 2007.