Prince Harry and Prince William Announce Meaningful Debut Date for Commissioned Princess Diana Statue

By Rachel McRady‍, ETOnline,

Prince Harry and Prince William may be on opposite sides of the globe right now, but they are still working hard to honor their late mother, Princess Diana’s, legacy. On Friday, Kensington Palace revealed new details on the statue the brothers commissioned in the Princess of Wales’ honor.

The Palace announced that the statue will be installed on July 1, 2021, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France.

The statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and to “recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world.”

ET learned that the installation of the statue was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana would often visit. In 2016, the garden was where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement.

“The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the statement reads.

The sculptor was originally selected by a committee of six people including Harry, William, and Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.’

Main photo credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images