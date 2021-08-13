Prisoners charged for Escaping Lawful Confinement

Three (3) prisoners have been charged for the offence of Escaping Lawful Confinement from

Her Majesty’s Prison.

Estevan Lawrence of St. Peters, Lashorn Hendrickson of Ponds Extension and Jonathan

Rawlins of Newtown were charged for the offence which they committed on July 24, 2021.

Hendrickson and Lawrence received an additional charge for the offence which they also

committed on July 01, 2021.

The charges were laid following an investigation into the matter by the Criminal Investigation

Department of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.