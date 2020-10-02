Progress made in East Basseterre petition case

Basseterre, 2nd October, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The long court day is over. But the final results are still to be formally determined.

However, some progress has been made in the ongoing litigation for control of the East Basseterre Constituency in St. Kitts, as a consequence of the results from the election on 5th June, 2020.

Information available to MyVue News.com indicates that the review of the ballots has been completed.

Both sides have been given copies of the disputed ballots.

Geoffrey Hanley, while speaking after today’s hearing, to supporters outside the courthouse, said that “from what we have seen in there (the courthouse), it will be victory again.”

The lawyers are now required to make submissions by 8th October and to be ready for another hearing on 16th October, 2020.

After the elections in June, Geoffrey Hanley of the Labour Party was declared winner.

The results were challenged by PAM’s Ian Liburd, who lost by 24 votes but believed that at least 60 of 98 rejected ballots were intended for him.

This is what the court will be trying to determine when they resume on 16th October.

Main photo: Police officers taking the ballots to court, for examination, on Friday (Photo credits: SKNLP)