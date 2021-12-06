Proof of full vaccination needed for entering mass events

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 6, 2021 (SKNIS): Superintendent in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Cromwell Henry says the new COVID-19 regulations will add another layer of protection against COVID-19 transmission.

While speaking during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing on December 1, 2021, Superintendent Henry said that the new regulations will require that patrons show proof of being fully vaccinated before gaining entry to mass events. Only fully vaccinated persons will be permitted entry.



“This, therefore, means that patrons entering these events will be required to provide a valid government ID and their vaccination cards at the point of entry,” Superintendent Henry said.



“The number of persons permitted to attend events and patronise bars will also be increased to seventy-five percent (75%) of the normal capacity of the venue. This capacity will be determined by the compliance team or the fire department who will visit the establishment and conduct an inspection,” he said.



Superintendent Henry added, “With the new regulations, and the new developments surrounding the new COVID-19 variant we have to proceed with caution to minimise risk of infections.”



“We will therefore continue to require persons attending events to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention measures such as good hygiene and sanitation behaviour and the wearing of face masks,” he stated. “We, therefore, ask that organisers familiarise themselves with the new procedures and other provisions relative to events when the new regulations are published.”



The current emergency powers regulation expires on December 2, 2021, and on Friday, December 3, 2021, when new regulations are published, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will see a further easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Featured Image – Superintendant Cromwell Henry