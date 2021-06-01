PS Collins commends work done at Fahie’s Outreach Center

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2021 (SKNIS): Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture, Ron Dublin-Collins commended the farmers and extension officers for the work done at the Fahie’s Outreach Center during a tour of the center on May 28.

“We are pleased to see that farmers are coming back to the area and the programme that they have in the area, they have embraced that programme, and the department is providing as much assistance as possible to make things happen in terms of increased production,” Mr. Dublin-Collins said.

“We are well on our way to bringing this dream into a reality and face pacing it as far as we can without compromising the project itself,” he added.

He pointed out that the work is not finished as yet as the Department of Agriculture is looking at the necessary ways of resolving the water issues of the area.

He said, “There have been a number of proposals that we are considering, and we are moving fast in implementing some of them that can work.”

“We have seen the reclamation of some land area which is good and apart from the water problem, the monkeys and the pigs that have devastated areas in the recent past is now under control,” he said.

The permanent secretary said that the Department of Agriculture is expecting some new plant material to further advance the new development.

Featured Photo – PS Ron Dublin-Collins (Blue shirt) visits Fahie’s Outreach Center