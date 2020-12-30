Queenie G is new Calypso Monarch

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 30th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- With almost fifty (50) years of National Carnival in St. Kitts & Nevis, a major shift seems to be taking place in the calypso arena. It is a shift that is showing the dominance of the females.

Gloria Esdaille-Robinson, on Tuesday night, 29th December, 2020, became only the second woman to ever be crowned Senior Calypso Monarch, when she captured the title at Carnival Village, Basseterre, after defeating a pool of 19 other competitors, including three who had preciously won the title.

Her song, “We are in this together” was always a big hit with fans from the time it was released in November and she delivered a superb performance to capture the hearts and scoring pens of the judges to secure a well deserved victory.

Queenie G has also made history by becoming the only person to have won both the National Carnival Queen Pageant, and now the National Calypso Competition.

First Runner up was Kibie, followed by Craig as Second Runner- up and Big Lice Third Runner-up.

The victory was a narrow one however, with Queenie G scoring 384 points; Kibi, with 380; Craig with 363 and Big Lice on 361.

It was a little surprising that Independent and Isoursop, who also delivered great performances, were unable to secure a position.

At the end of the Quarterfinals that took all 19 calypsonians directly to the Finals, it was Queen Independent who led the pack, but her sister,(Kibi), and Big Lice, were not too far behind.

Queenie G, however, due to a performance mishap on the night of the Quarterfinals, had scored very badly, and only managed to squeeze through the Finals gate.

But in a calypso competition, that is all that is needed, (a little space to operate), and she surely took full advantage in the Finals, delivering a memorable performance and walking into the calypso and carnival history books.

The judges found no space for the former Monarch, King Socrates, nor for Miss Independent, who was the first female to have won the title, doing so in 2017 and 2018.

Main Photo: Queenie G