Rae Clarke charged by police

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, 20th October, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Police in St. Kitts have now confirmed that they have formally charged the 29 year old man who is alleged to have caused the death of an 81 year old man from Wellington Road, East Basseterre.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 15th October, in the vicinity of the Baker’s Corner Roundabout, on Pond Road.

At the time, Conrade Simon is said to have been trying to cross the road when he was struck by the motorbike, driven by Rae Clarke of Mattingley Heights.

Simon died at hospital while receiving emergency treatment for his injuries. Clarke also received minor injuries.

Police say that Clarke was charged on Monday, 19th October, 2020, for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Photo above: Rae Clarke, just after the accident, standing next to his motorbike.