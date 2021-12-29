Ready to defend

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 29th December, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Defending your crown in the Senior Calypso Monarch Competition in St. Kitts and Nevis is never an easy task, but that is exactly what Gloria Esdaille, (Queeny-G), has to do on Thursday night, 30th December, when she is announced by the MC to enter the front stage, to fight off challenges from eight (8) other competitors.

She is the second female to have ever won the crown in the fifty years of the carnival but she has benefited from the pioneering feat of her friend and fellow competitor, Miss Independent, who became the first woman to secure the historic win in 2017. To prove the critics wrong, she did it again the following year, in 2018.

Many before her had tried but were not successful.

Now the focus is on Queen-G.

However, not only is the defending Monarch facing a strong challenge from the five males in the contest, but she also has to do battle with the other three (3) women coming for her crown.

Overall, it is an experienced field of contenders, including King Socrates, who has won on six occasions, (the second highest to King Ellie Matt’s 10 crowns), as well as double winner Astro and double winner-Miss Independent.

Trying to predict who will win this year’s Senior Calypso Monarch Competition is tricky, given the high standard of compositions being offered by the finalists.

One certain thing, however, is that they are all determined to make history and to be known forever as the Calypso Monarch who reigned in the 50th year of the country’s annual carnival.

In recent interviews, the finalists have expressed confidence and satisfaction with their level of preparations and are eager for the unveiling of the curtains to signal the start of the on-stage bacchanal.

First to make his entrance will be Murray, who will focus his lyrics on the challenges and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and the new realities surrounding marijuana.

L-R King Hollywood, King Socrates, King Astro and Queen Lady Diva, just after pulling their positions at the Carnival Secretariat on Christmas Eve

The cast also includes Hollywood, who made history earlier in 2021 to be the first person to win the Nevis Culturama crown, back to back.

Then there is Takeover, who knows what victory feels like in the soca competitions of the past but will be making a bid to gain similar experience in the calypso arena.

The former winner of the Female Calypso Competition, Queen Diva, who has been making waves for several years, is another to watch on Thursday night.

Here is the full line-up and songs for Thursday night’s competition:

Name Stage Name Song 1 Song 2 Andrew Hendrickson Murray Letter To Marie How Many More Slyvester Hodge King Socrates Fear Not Toasting 50 Karisia Willett Queen Independent People use to matter more Say His Name Kibiane Willett Queen Kibi No Mask No Entry On The Frontline Oscar Browne King Astro Resilience Pay To Live Gloria Esdaille Robinson Queen Queeny G Behind the mask Time Kimara Williams Lady Diva Don’t Judge Me Not My Wish Orin Roberts Takeover The Vaccine Cry De Throne Andrew Nisbett King Hollywood Everybody Needs Somebody Vote Of Thanks