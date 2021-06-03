Reggae JUNO goes live

BY KEVIN JACKSON

Observer writer

FOR the first time in its 50-year history, reggae music will feature on the main stage at the JUNO Awards, scheduled for this weekend in Toronto. The JUNO is Canada’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

Carrie Mullings, chairperson for JUNO’s Reggae Committee, says the move is long in the making.

“It has been a long time since we have desired reggae to receive a main stage presence in the JUNO Awards broadcast. Every year we edge closer to that goal,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“As chair of the Reggae Committee I have always had the opportunity to bring suggestions and ideas to the table that have been received warmly and many of them facilitated. However, this year’s performance is a statement that the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) organisation is hearing all the requests, working with myself and our Caribbean community to deliver a great performance by three of the nominees.”

The performers are five-time nominee Ammoye (who is originally from Halse Hall in Clarendon), three-time nominee and Spanish Town native Kirk Diamond, and Montreal-born, French/Nigerian singer Tome.

“I think the exposure will be amazing for reggae and the nominees. The JUNO is celebrating 50 years and delivering completely virtually! It presents a whole new look for all genres of black music. I’m very proud of my involvement in reggae and equally as excited to see the performances from the hip hop genre that feature some of Canada’s finest hip hop veterans,” said Mullings.

There will be a performance commemorating the 30th anniversary of rap music at the JUNO. Among the segment’s artistes are singer Jully Black and rapper Kardinal Offishall. Both have Jamaican parents.

Diamond, who is nominated for Let it Be Done, spoke about performing on the JUNO stage.

“It means a lot to me to be selected to not only represent myself but to represent Jamaica and its culture in front of the entire music industry here in Canada. For reggae, I believe it will show the Canadian music industry that this isn’t a small niche genre, and confirm something we the Jamaicans, or those of Jamaican descent living in Canada, already knew, which is reggae and the whole culture has a place in the Canadian music Industry,” he said.

Ammoye is nominated for the Donsome Records-produced single Give it All. She is also thrilled about her JUNO appearance.

“Performing on the JUNO stage means a great deal of upward momentum, not only for me as an artiste but for reggae music here in Canada in general. To get this opportunity to perform on this platform allows for a broader and wider audience to see and get to know who are representing reggae in Canada,” she said.

The pre-recorded performances will air this Friday night on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation ( CBC). Originally set to air in March then May, the JUNO Awards were pushed back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The main ceremonies will be presented and televised from different venues in Toronto on June 6.

The other nominees for Reggae Recording of The Year are Dubmatix ( Roots Rock), Tome featuring Sean Kingston ( I Pray), and Blessed ( Black Man).

Featured Photo – Ammoye