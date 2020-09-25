Updated- Rejected ballots to be examined, says judge

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 25th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- High Court Judge, Trevor Ward, this morning, 25th September, 2020, ordered that the rejected ballots for the June 5th election in East Basseterre, St. Kitts, be examined.

Reports reaching MyVue News.com indicate that the examination may begin on 2nd October.

This follows an election petition submitted in June, by PAM’s candidate, Ian Patches Liburd, arguing that most of the 98 rejected ballots were intended for him and should have been included in the count.

Without those ballots being factored, back in June, Labour’s Geoffrey Hanley was declared the winner by 24 votes.

The next step now is to have the actual examination of the ballots and hopefully the final decision of the judge, either to have them counted and included, or to uphold the previous decision from election day.

More details on this story to come, as details unfold.

Main photo: (L-R) Ian Patches Liburd, Trevor Ward, Geoffery Hanley