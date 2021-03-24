Relief coming for Severance Payment applicants

Basseterre, 24th March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The cries of hundreds of former workers who have been laid off due to job losses when COVID-19 struck in 2020, may soon have some assistance coming their way from the Government.

Almost 3,000 of these have been waiting for almost a year, to collect their Severance Payments, but various delays have stifled their progress.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Government has revealed that the delays have been caused largely by the non-payment of the monthly contributions by employers, who although deducted the funds from their workers, have failed to submit them to the Social Security, as required by law.

Despite this dilemma, Prime Minister Timothy Harris who also holds the position of Finance Minister, has assured those former employees affected by the situation, that his Cabinet recently too the decision to provide an advanced payment to persons whose claims have not yet been processed.

This action, he explained is to allow them to meet their most urgent needs, while claims are being processed.

The necessary computations are currently been worked out by the Financial Security and her team in the Ministry of Finance, said Harris, who also explained that they are also consulting with other relevant stakeholders to complete the assignment.

Harris said that this assistance will bring relief to many families who are awaiting their payments.

Normally, Severance Payments are not made if the required contributions were not submitted by employers.

Photo – Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris