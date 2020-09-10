Resilience is hallmark of our character- guest speaker at PM Lecture

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 10th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Though forced to be modified and required to turn to virtual media means, due to COVID-19, the 2020 version of the Prime Minister’s Lecture Series, has been hailed a success, following an inspiring presentation by this year’s guest speaker, Kittitian, Mark Pennyfeather.

Pennyfeather, a mechanical engineer, by profession, speaking on the independence theme, ‘Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020,’ encouraged his countrymen to search within themselves to figure out what they are doing to make themselves, their communities and the world better.

He challenged citizens to ask themselves “how they are innovating today to secure a better future for them and our beloved country.”

“Being resilient means disregarding what you have gone through, whether you got off to a rough start, or whether yesterday, last month or last year was a failure. The only thing that matters is how you adapt to your circumstances,” said Pennyfeather.

He said “A society being resilient means working together. Like when the Federation acquired Independence and brilliant minds and charismatic personalities paved the way, or like when the Federation rebounded from the great recession and hundreds of jobs were created at a rapid pace.”

“Kittitians and Nevisians know what it means to be resilient,” added Pennyfeather, who also opined that such resilience was experienced during COVID-19.”

“The Federation’s success so far in combating COVID-19, despite the small size is a testament to the cooperative nature of our people,” he said.

Resilience he, suggested, is a hallmark of the Kittitian and Nevisian character.



The lecture is one of many events now taking place as St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates its 37th Anniversary of Independence, on 19th September.

This year however, a number of staple events have had to be canceled, including the much loved military parade.

Some of the audience as the Prime Minster’s lecturer speaks

(L-R) Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards, Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Minister of Human Settlement, Et Al, Eugene Hamilton

Main photo: Featured speaker, Mark Pennyfeather