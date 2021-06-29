Resolution to extend the State of Emergency in St. Kitts and Nevis passed in Federal Parliament

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2021 (SKNIS):After much debate,the Resolution to extend the State of Emergency (SOE) in St. Kitts and Nevis until December 31, 2021, was successfully passed in the Federal Parliament on Monday, June 28.

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, first issued a proclamation dated June 15, 2021, declaring the State of Emergency. The Proclamation came into effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 06, 2021.

Mover of the Bill, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, laid on the table the Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order. Dr. Harris said that given the current situation in St. Kitts and Nevis it was important to extend the SOE for six months.

“Given the continued community spread there is a need for the State of Emergency beyond that date as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an existential threat to lives and livelihoods in St Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Harris. “Indeed, on Saturday last, our Chief Medical Officer advised that a new variant which is more transmissible is present in our Federation. We have come today, ahead of the expiry date of the current State of Emergency to seek an extension of the State of Emergency for a period of six months. It is important for the people of St Christopher and Nevis to be aware that,” he added.

The Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order to extend the State of Emergency until December 31, 2021, was seconded by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Parliamentary Representative for Nevis Nine (9).