Results back from autopsy after 2 recent deaths

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 2nd January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- Dr. Adrian Nunez, the resident pathologist at the Joseph N France General Hospital in St. Kitts, has reported on his findings, after undertaking autopsies on the bodies of two persons who were recently found dead, in separate incidents.

Nunez determined that Charles Lowry of Phillips’ Village, died from a heart attack.

A police report stated that Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Acute Pulmonary Edema and Congestion, severe Atherosclerosis of Coronary Arteries, Diabetes Mellitus (condition contributing to the death) (Heart Attack).

The autopsy was performed on the body of 60-year-old Lowry on 31st December, 2020.

Lowry’s body was found on Tuesday, 29th December, 2020, after it was reported that he failed to return home after heading to the mountains to set his traps.

The pathologist also submitted his report on the death of a 54 year old man, Bevington Francis, of Dieppe Bay, who died “…as a result of acute subdural hematoma due to severe head injury secondary blunt force trauma.”

The autopsy on Francis was carried out on 30th December, 2020.

He was said to have received several blows to the head while walking home, in the vicinity of a cemetery in Dieppe Bay, on Boxing Day, 26th December, 2020.

(File Photo)