The Traffic Department wishes to inform the general public that the stretch of road from the roundabout at the top of College Street Ghaut to the roundabout in the vicinity of Gillard’s Gas Station will be closed from 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, until 8 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. The closure is to facilitate excavation work which will be done by Next Generation Engineering to install volt cables for the St. Kitts Electricity Company’s (SKELEC) Bayfords Electrical Upgrade Project.