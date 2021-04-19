Rotary Club of Liamuiga donates 500 books to Public Library

Basseterre, St. Kitts — On Wednesday 14th April, 2021, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga officially kicked off its 2021 book drive, an effort that was made possible by the generous donation of thousands of books and reading material, spanning all age groups and a wide array of topics, by the Second Wind Foundation. Reviving the love of reading in our population, more specifically, among the Federation’s youth, is the one of the major goals of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga.

The book distribution initiative is an ongoing programme of the Club and has spanned some 5 years thus far. The club made a generous donation of 30 boxes of books and other reading material to the Charles A. Halbert Public Library in Basseterre. The books were received by an enthusiastic staff, who were equal parts inspired and grateful for the donation.

The Club hopes to continue the initiative over the coming months, which will see continued donations made to libraries and schools across the Saint Kitts and, with the kind collaboration of the Rotaract Club of Nevis, will also be extended to the primary schools on Nevis as well.