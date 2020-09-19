Rotary Club of Liamuiga Donates to Saddlers Home for the Elderly

By Liamuiga Rotary Club,

The Department of Social Services and Community Development was the site for an intimate handover ceremony by the Rotary Club of Liamuiga on Thursday September 17th, 2020. On the heels of National Heroes Day, members of the Club were on hand to make a timely donation to the Saddlers Home for the Elderly.

President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Ms Deniece Alleyne, officially made the presentation of 100 disposable masks and a cheque for EC$1000 towards the purchase of bed covers to assist with incontinence. Ms Ann Wigley, Deputy Director in Department of Social Services and Community Development accepted on behalf of the Saddlers Home.

“Although COVID-19 restrictions curtailed our Annual National Heroes Day Luncheon with the residents of the Saddlers Home and the elderly of the surrounding communities, our Club felt it was still fitting to support and recognise our elderly, unsung heroes,” said President Deniece. “These donations are but a mere token of the immense gratitude and love we have for our wonderful, elderly persons.”

Ms Wigley thanked the Rotary Club of Liamuiga for its continuous assistance to the Saddlers Home for the Elderly, a relationship that has been ongoing for well over 10 years. “Your tremendous generosity is greatly appreciated and most welcomed,” she stated.