Saba to celebrate 45th Saba Day

By The Daily Herald,

SABA–Saba will be celebrating 45 years of Saba Day and 35 years of the Saba flag this December. This year’s theme is “Lessons of the Past and Actions of our Present Determine our Future.”

This year’s Saba Day celebrations will be extended from Monday, November 30, to Sunday, December 6. These extended dates will focus on youth and culture, going into the official Saba Day celebration, which will be held at Princess Juliana Sports Field in The Bottom on Friday, December 4. A schedule for the official celebration and other activities will be released in the coming days.

Saba Day Weekend booth registration has opened. All persons interested in having a booth on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, can send a request via email to

amorelle.granger@sabagov.nl. The deadline to send in a request is Friday, November 13.

Selection for the booths will be done by the organising group and will be based on a first-come basis and diversity of the food selection which will be offered. A prize will be given for the most creative booth.

Main Photo: The bottom of Saba