Sagicor hands over first share of relief supplies to NEMO St Vincent

Kingstown, St Vincent + the Grenadines: In an immediate show of support for the people of St. Vincent and The Grenadines, following the recent eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, Sagicor pledged a donation of emergency supplies to assist with relief efforts in that country to help get its citizens back on their feet.

The first share of these supplies was presented to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) on the morning of Thursday, April 15th, by Stanley Browne, Sagicor’s General Agent and Principal Representative in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The company announced its support of the local government agencies in the early days following the eruption on Friday April 9th, pledging to provide emergency supplies to those in immediate need, including mattresses, folding cots, blankets, face masks, water tanks and coolers.

Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc., Donald Austin said mobilization was a team effort. “There was no hesitation by our team members in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Eastern Caribbean when it came to looking at the ways in which we could provide immediate, critical relief. Thanks to the full support of the entire Sagicor group, more assistance is on the way with more supplies soon expected from Dominica, St. Lucia and Barbados.”

Browne, who operates the Sagicor offices in Kingstown and Arnos Vales, echoed similar sentiments. “We stand ready to assist the government and its agencies in offering and mobilizing support to ensure that we emerge on the other side of this stronger together.”

Stanley Browne (second from right), Sagicor’s General Agent and Principal Representative in St Vincent and the Grenadines presents a portion of the relief contributed by Sagicor to the people of St Vincent to representatives of NEMO and the Rotary Club at NEMO compound.