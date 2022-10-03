 Sagicor lends a Helping Hand to Lake Health and Wellbeing

Contributor

Sagicor is continuing on its mission to highlight the causes, initiatives and programmes making a difference in communities across the region. This was seen at the official Helping Hands cheque hand over where the team at Sagicor met with the representatives of Lake Health and Wellbeing to discuss upcoming support for the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO’s) initiatives across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier this month, the financial services entity embarked on their newest corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Helping Hands, a programme that will see the company working to uplift three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), following the submission of more than two hundred applications from various charities located in Sagicor’s operating territories across the Southern Caribbean.

After a careful selection process, Lake Health and Wellbeing in St. Kitts and Nevis; The Deaf Heart Project in Barbados and Servol Life Centres in Trinidad and Tobago and were chosen to receive support from the insurer until year-end.

Each NGO will receive US$10,000 in support from Sagicor, along with in-kind assistance where suitable, as the company seeks to lend a much needed helping hand to each of the NGO’s current major initiatives. In the case of Lake Health and Wellbeing, the funds will be utilized to implement a series of Chronic Disease Self-Management workshops for people living with Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) in St. Kitts and Nevis.

