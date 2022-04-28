Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis: The teachers and children of the Cecele Tyson Integrated School in Nevis and the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School in St. Kitts received visits from the Sagicor team in support of Autism Awareness Month which is observed in April annually.

Team members sat with the students and worked with them on various art and craft activities after which they took photos to share with teachers and family members

This was a continuation of activities started during 2021. In April of last year, the Sagicor team visited each school and volunteered time and effort to upgrade play areas to support continued creative and fun activities for the children who attend school there.

Cleone Moore, Agency Administrator for Sagicor said, “My team and I continue to be inspired by the teachers and students at the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School and the Cecele Tyson Integrated School who bring such passion to the work they do. While we only spend some time with them each year, it reminds of the importance of giving back to the community. Autism Awareness Month serves to highlight the continued challenges that these schools seek to mitigate on behalf of the students who attend the school and the parents who do need support to provide for their kids special needs.”

Here are some photos compiled of the day’s activities at each school.