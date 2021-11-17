Saint Kitts and Nevis invites world to visit twin-island nation as it celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, 17 November 2021 – Saint Kitts and Nevis celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday with an impressive line-up of culture and entertainment from the Caribbean nation – including an energetic live performance from Soca artist Delly Ranks, who sang a medley of patriotic songs , with a few Soca-style Christmas jingles thrown into the mix.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Prime Minister Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a powerful catalyst for bringing peoples together; to explore and harness new boundaries of technology for good; to showcase our varied and yet similar cultural expressions; to give voice to our future ambitions and to exchange ideas – all of which is consistent with the event theme Connecting minds, Creating the future.

“Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, and we are working towards becoming a sustainable and eco-friendly tourism destination; reducing fossil fuels by reorienting our policies, investments, and legislative focus towards wind, solar and geothermal energy. This sees us developing one of the largest solar farms in the Caribbean. Hence the strategic focus of our nation’s pavilion on sustainability during Expo 2020 Dubai.”

“We invite everyone to follow their hearts to experience our country. Each year, prior to the COVD-19 pandemic, Saint Kitts and Nevis – one of the smallest countries in the world – received more than one million visitors a year via cruise and air combined. With our unique blend of mountains and sea, together with plenty of fresh air – everything you can dream of – Saint Kitts and Nevis is one of the best places you can be.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming out today to show their support and for allowing us to show the rest of the world our beautiful country.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan, said: “Saint Kitts and Nevis is one of the leading Small Island Developing States trying to shatter misconceptions about the capabilities of developing nations, something it has sought to do through its pavilion at Expo 2020.”

“The pavilion’s theme, ‘Follow your heart to St. Kitts, and Nevis Naturally’, truly reflects the need for the world to start thinking more affectionately about our future generation in order to come up with solutions to our world challenges.”

HE Sheikh Nahayan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to Saint Kitts and Nevis when it comes to climate change: “We stand with you, most notably through the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, which is the largest renewable energy initiative of its kind in the region, and look forward to exploring further opportunities for collaboration between our two countries in various fields of mutual priority.”

The National Day also featured a band of drummers, followed by the 12-member Masquerades cultural group, with historical-cultural roots to Africa, who performed dance routines in distinctive and colourful traditional clothing.

The Masquerades cultural group will also perform for the public on 17 November at the Sun Stage, with two additional performances at the Sea Stage on 18 November, and two further shows at the Earth Stage on 19 November.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Saint Kitts and Nevis Pavilion invites visitors to stimulate their senses and reveals innovations and experiences unique to the twin-island federation. The pavilion presents cultural entertainment, interactive and innovative displays, and offers new culinary experiences. Infinity mirrors enable visitors to interact with the country’s vibrant natural environment, while interactive displays showcase traditional costumes worn during the Sugar Mas festival, as well as traditional dances.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Featured Image – St. Kitts and Nevis masquerades at EXPO parade (photo courtesy ENS)