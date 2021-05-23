Sandy Point primary ordered close and students under quarantine

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

BASSETERRE, 23rd May, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Since the confirmation of the 46th COVID-19 case in St. Kitts & Nevis, on Wednesday, 19th May, health officials have been engaged in a very aggressive contact tracing exercise that, so far, has uncovered an additional six cases, with the likelihood that more will come.

Extensive testing was carried out on guests and employees of the country’s largest hotel, (St. Kitts Marriott), on Thursday, 20th May, and now the attention has shifted to the Sandy Point Primary School, as the investigation net widens.

On Sunday, 23rd May, 2021, the Chief Medical Officer and other officials convened an emergency meeting with teachers, parents, and students at the school’s campus in Sandy Point.

As a consequence, the CMO informed everyone that the school will be closed for the next two weeks and that all students who have been tested will be under quarantine restrictions confined to their respective homes.

“So, let me just repeat so that we are clear. All the students we are testing today, once your child, once we would have taken a nose swab from your child, your child is automatically in self-quarantine at home…”

The meeting was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. today, Sunday.

CMO, Dr. Hazel Laws (File photo)

In the meantime, also on Sunday, two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the toral in the country to 52.

Cases number 51 and 52 had close contact, according to the Ministry of Health, to case #49 and those also came as a result of contact tracing from case #46.

Both new cases are of nationals of St. Kitts & Nevis.

File Photo: Students at Sandy Point Primary School on a different occasion