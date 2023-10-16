Sandy Point Shooting under investigation

The Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident in Sandy Point, St. Kitts, on October 14th, 2023.

The event occurred between the hours of 5 AM and 6 AM and left James Ham of Farm Site, Sandy Point, with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.

Mr. Ham reported to the Police that he was awoken by the sound of footsteps in his yard. While looking out a window to ascertain the source of the sound, he stated that a masked assailant fired a single shot in his direction and then fled.

Mr. Ham reportedly sought medical attention a short while after at the Pogson Hospital in Sandy Point. He was later transferred to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by Emergency MedicalServices (EMS) where he was warded in stable condition.

The alleged crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and items of evidential value were taken into custody.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and the general public will be updated appropriately in accordance with its developments. Should anyone have any information about this and any other criminal matter, the RSCNPF encourages you to contact the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.

(Police Public Relations Press Release)