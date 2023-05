Bird Rock, Basseterre (Monday 22nd May 2023) – The Public is hereby informed that all business operations at the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) except for SCASPA Essential Services, would experience early closure on Thursday 25th May 2023 at 1:30 P.M.

Usual operating hours will resume on Friday 26th May 2023 from 8:00 A.M.

We apologize for any inconvenience this early closure may cause.