SCASPA gets $50,000 in COVID-19 equipment from Innotech Services

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 7th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The St. Christopher Air & Seaports Authority, SCASPA, on Wednesday, 7th October,2020, was presented with a much needed package of modern medical equipment, to aid its efforts in managing the the risks of Coronavirus, when the borders of the country are reopened to welcome visitors on 31st October, this year.

The equipment, valued over EC$50,000, was handed over by the Chairman of Innotech Services Limited, Mr. Anthony Dasilva, during a special ceremony and tour at the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, involving top Government officials, including Minister of Tourism, Transport & Ports, Hon. Lindsay Grant and the Chairman of SCASPA, Mr. Damion Hobson.

The Innotech Group, based in Barbados, is one of the leading construction companies operating in about six Caribbean countries, but Chairman Dasilva revealed that the Group also has a locally registered company called Innotech Services, (St. Kitts) Limited.

He explained that his company was motivated to make the donation because they recognized the valiant efforts made during the past eight (8) months, to manage the Coronavirus global pandemic, and to protect all citizens and residents in St. Kitts & Nevis.

“Please be assured Mr. Minister, that is neither the first, nor would it be the final testimony of our commitment to aid the efforts of the country and the fight against COVID-19, in particular, said Dasilva.

He added that during the period April-August 2020, Innotech, working with other local stakeholders, also donated some EC$150,000 in food supplies to vulnerable groups across the island of St. Kitts.

Included in the package are thirty four (34) TriMedika Non Contact Medical Grade Thermometers and one (1) HIK Vision Temperature Screening Thermographic Handheld Camera.

The equipment represents the latest technology in helping to detect temperature levels of incoming passengers, at large facilities such as airports.

The Innotech Chairman explained that the Temperature Screening Camera is designed to detect elevated skin-surface temperatures and can be used for rapid and preliminary temperature screening in office buildings, factories, stations, airports and other public places, with accuracy up to ±0.3°C.

Other features, said Dasilva, allows the camera to avoid direct physical contact with persons, and will detect the skin surface temperature of a person in one second, while also capturing the photo of passengers from a safe distance, and using Wifi and Bluetooth technology to be unmanned, while still issuing audio and visual alerts when high temperatures are detected.

The 34 Medical Grade Thermometers will also be put to good use, offering connectivity and rapid transfer of patient results to an Electronic Medical Record in a range of environments. These are operated without contact with patients or passengers.

“The Innotech Group of Companies has a vested interest in the wellbeing of St. Kitts & Nevis, stated Dasilva, who went on to assure the Tourism and Ports Minister that his company, is committed to play its part in the fight against COVID-19 and the overall advancement of the country.

“Mr. Minister, …let me state with certainty, that we are equally committed, and would welcome any engagement with the Nevis Island Administration, to establish similar levels of cooperation and partnership, to provide equipment for the Vance Amory International Airport. We are also interested in working with you, for the preparations at Port Zante, when the time arrives for the return of cruise passengers,” said Dasilva.

In recent years, the company has been involved in a number of major construction projects in St. Kitts, including the construction of the temporary Basseterre High School complex, a laboratory at Ross University, and the second cruise pier at Port Zante.

Innotech Services (St Kitts) Ltd has recently been appointed as the Construction Management Consultants for the New Basseterre High School, to be built at Ponds Estate.

In addition, Innotech, through another entity of its group, Prosource Limited, designed and implemented a project to transform the collection of solid waste in St. Kitts, providing garbage bins to all households.

Also present at Wednesday’s handing over ceremony were the Permanent Secretary In the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, Chief Immigration Officer, Mrs Mercylyn Hughes, CEO of SCASPA, Mr. Don James, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Browne and senior officials from the Customs Department and other Board Members of SCASPA.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, Lindsay Grant

Chairman of Innotech, Anthony Da Silva

Temperature screening camera donated by Innotech

Non-contact thermometer donated by Innotech

Main photo: (L-R) Chairman of SCASPA, Chairman of Innotech, Minister of Transport and Ports