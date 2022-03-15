Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said that the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) is implementing measures to make ports safe for staff, customers and visitors.



During his speech at the commissioning ceremony for the SCASPA FV “O Land of Beauty” patrol vessel on March 9, 2022, the Minister stated, “We cannot be complacent, especially at this time when so much emphasis is being placed on personal safety and security. Our actions to innovate, reenergize and revitalize the various sectors and the various industries must be very systematic and must be very intentional.”



“At SCASPA with the implementation of the Port Reformation Plan, we have already begun the process of upgrading and enhancing security measures at all of our ports so we operate in strict adherence to internationally acceptable standards,” he said.



“This high-level performance ensures … the entire chain of security at SCASPA and sharpens our vigilance and abilities to detect and lower risk of terrorism, criminal and other unlawful or hostile acts that can adversely affect the smooth operations and service delivery at our air and seaports,” the Minister of Ports added.



Minister Grant also stated that the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, like the rest of the world, is still in recovery mode as the COVID-19 pandemic caused downturns in major industries and income generators.



He said, “Tourism, travel, and transport, all suffered major losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as it raged in St. Kitts and Nevis and globally, and we are not completely out of the woods as yet but things are looking up.”



He said that with the increase in cruise ships returning to the shores of the twin-island nation and with stayover visitors gaining momentum, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reason to be optimistic about the tourism industry.

