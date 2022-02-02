SCASPA partners with Police to Train New SCASPA Security Recruits￼

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) has partnered with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSNPF) in an effort to provide Basic Constable Training – a newly instated job requirement for security officers at SCASPA, as part of the Authority’s Port Security Reformation Plan.

On Monday 31st January 2022, an opening ceremony was held at the Police Training School where twenty-three (23) individuals from across the federation committed themselves to the full completion of a 3-week Basic Constable Training course.

Lead person of the course, Inspector Shorna Edwards mentioned that the new security officers would be exposed to various disciplinary codes, theories and practicals of the national forces. These may include but are not limited to; Powers of Arrest Observation, Statement and Report Writing, How to provide Evidence in Court, Self Defense, Types of Searches, and Larceny Offenses.

Chief Executive Officer of SCASPA – Ivor Phillip, commended the group of individuals on their commitment to serve and emphasized on the importance, the expectations and future plans for the Security Department at SCASPA.

Security Manager at SCASPA – Loui Hendrickson closed the ceremony thanking the individuals for their interest and committment in SCASPA Security and extended best wishes in their upcoming course weeks.

Also present at the ceremony were; Everette Mason – Deputy Security Manager at SCASPA, Human Resource Manager – Mrs. Marva Burroughs-Liburd, other representatives from the SCASPA HR Department and SCASPA Communications.

It is expected that upon successful completion of the Basic Constable Training Course, the newly trained security officers will proceed into the SCASPA Basic 123 Training at the Authority, then soon after, commence full time duties.

The Port Security Reformation Plan forms a vital part of the SCASPA’s Strategic Plan for the year 2022.

SCASPA

(SCASPA New Recruits with leading officials —–Front row from L to R: CEO of SCASPA – Ivor Phillip, Deputy Security Manager at SCASPA – Everette Mason, Security Manager – Loui Hendrickson, Inspector Shorna Edwards, Corporal Kristal Bailey, Human Resource Manager – Mrs. Marva Burroughs-Liburd)

Photo: courtesy SCASPA