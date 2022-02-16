SCASPA Port Security Officers complete training

The St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority (SCASPA), in collaboration with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), held a two-week Basic Constable Training Course with the objective of building capacity and exposing recruits to various disciplines that they can be adept at in becoming security officers at SCASPA.



A total of twenty-three (23) officers successfully completed the training course.



During the closing ceremony held on Tuesday, February 15, SCASPA’s Security Manager, Loui Hendrickson said, “We at SCASPA are very grateful to the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force to have accommodated this training here at the training school.”



He continued, “SCASPA has always had its sights set on the development of people and people empowerment, and the fact that we have set the standard [higher than] we have ever had before speaks to the quality of persons we want to attract into SCASPA and particularly into security.”



“This training, we believe, would help not only in the mental and physical building of our students but also help in building character which would help persons to be able to contribute valuably to the organization and to the country as a whole,” said Mr. Hendrickson.



In speaking to the recruits he said, “I am sure you would have honed your skills, strengthened and sharpened your capacities to stand proudly upon entry into your workplace and to deliver your responsibilities.”



He added, “You must remember that you will be placed on the frontline not only as a security officer but as an ambassador and so this responsibility should be taken with absolute seriousness and the lessons you would have learnt must be put into action without fear or favour.”



Inspector Shauna Edwards, during her remarks, said that “The training entailed report writing, station diary and port procedure, and the SCASPA code of discipline were conducted and stressed as these were the tools that were used on a daily basis.”



Other areas of the training focused on customer service, the SCASPA Act, the ISPS code, pocket book, larceny offenses, house breaking, types of searches and crowd control, how to give evidence, self defense and effecting an arrest.



In her concluding remarks Inspector Edwards said, “These I am sure will be useful for officers discharging their duties, and respecting the law and the Constitution of the Federation.”