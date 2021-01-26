Scheduled maintenace outages for 25th – 29th January 2021

By SKELEC,
Basseterre, St. Kitts (25th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 25th – 29th January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
|DATE
|TIME
|AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
|Monday 25th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Tabernacle
|Tuesday 26th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Crab Hill Housing Project
|Wednesday 27th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Crab Hill Housing Project
|9:00am- 12:00pm
|Needsmust to Conaree Village
|Thursday 28th January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Lower Market Street, Fort Thomas Road, Bay Road
|Friday 29th January 2021
|9:00am- 2:00pm
|Stove Haven, Molineux