Major News

Scheduled maintenace outages for 25th – 29th January 2021

January 26, 2021

By SKELEC,

Basseterre, St. Kitts (25th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 25th – 29th January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
 Monday 25th January 2021 9:00am- 3:00pm  Tabernacle
 Tuesday 26th January 2021 9:00am- 3:00pm  Crab Hill Housing Project
 Wednesday 27th January 2021   9:00am- 3:00pm  Crab Hill Housing Project
 9:00am- 12:00pm  Needsmust to Conaree Village
 Thursday 28th January 2021  9:00am- 3:00pm  Lower Market Street, Fort Thomas Road, Bay Road
 Friday 29th January 2021 9:00am- 2:00pm  Stove Haven, Molineux
