Scheduled maintenance outages for 19th -23rd July

Basseterre, St. Kitts (20th July 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 19th July – Friday 23rd July. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.