Scheduled maintenance outages for 20th – 22nd January 2021

By SKELEC,
Basseterre, St. Kitts (19th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 20th – 22nd January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
|DATE
|TIME
|AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
|Wednesday 20th January 2021
|9:00am-3:00pm
|Ottleys Village to Lodge Village
|Thursday 21st January 2021
|9:00am- 3:00pm
|Lodge Village to Cabbage Tree
|Friday 22nd January 2021
|9:00am- 1:00pm
|Potato Bay