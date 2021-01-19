Major News

Scheduled maintenance outages for 20th – 22nd January 2021

January 19, 2021

By SKELEC,

Basseterre, St. Kitts (19th January, 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 20th – 22nd January 2021. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
 Wednesday 20th January 2021 9:00am-3:00pm  Ottleys Village to Lodge Village
 Thursday 21st January 2021  9:00am- 3:00pm  Lodge Village to Cabbage Tree
 Friday 22nd January 2021 9:00am- 1:00pm  Potato Bay
