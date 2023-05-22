Scheduled maintenance outages for 22nd May to 26th May 2023 

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 22nd May – Friday 26th May 2023. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED Monday 22nd May 2023 9:00 am-3:00 pm Lower Project Saddlers, Lavington Housing Project, Main Road Saddlers, Lavington Village Tuesday 23rd May 2023 9:00 am-12:00 pm Station Street & Back Street Dieppe Bay Wednesday 24th May 2023 9:00 am-3:00 pm Cabbage Tree and Cayon Housing Project Thursday 25th May 2023 9:00 am-3:00 pm Imperial Bay Resort, Barracuda Terrace, Parrot Fish Lane, Marlin Lane, Wahoo Terrace, Oyster Lane, Salt Fish Crescent, Half Moon Drive, Fair Way Rise, Old Bay Way, and Halfmoon Friday 26th May 2023 9:00 am-3:00 pm Upper Cayon, Whites & Sarah Bowry Cayon

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.