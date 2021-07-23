Basseterre, St. Kitts (23rd July 2021)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week Monday 26th July – Friday 30th July. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE TIME AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED Tuesday 27th July 2021 9:00am – 11:00am Gillard Meadows, New Road, Airport Tower and Carifesta Village Wednesday 28th July 2021 9:00am – 3:00pm New Road Housing Project: Basil Henderson Street, Arnold Branch Street, Agnes Skerrit Street Turtle Beach Thursday 29th July 2021 9:00am – 3:00pm Conaree: Paradise Road, Poland Hill, Conaree Main Road 9:00am – 11:00am Tabernacle Friday 30th July 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm Lodge Village, Lodge Housing Project

Customers in these communities can expect an interruption of supply between the hours stated. Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times.

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these electricity supply interruptions. Persons who remain without power after the scheduled outages are asked to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report the outage.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.