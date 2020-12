Scheduled maintenance outages for 8th – 11th December

By SKELEC,

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 7th, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. Is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 8th December – 11th December 2020. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

Tuesday 8th December 2020, 9:00am -3:00pm- Camps, West Farm, Boyds

Wednesday 9th December 2020, 10:00am- 2:00pm- Village, Lime Kiln, Buckleys, Camps, West Farm, Boyds, Dewars, Olivees, East West Farm

Wednesday 9th December 2020, 9:00am- 3:00pm- Canada Industrial

Thursday 10th December 2020, 9:00am- 3:00pm- Challengers Housing Project

Friday 11th December 2020, 9:00am- 3:00pm- Komla Housing Development, White House